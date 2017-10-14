Fiji Time: 3:39 AM on Sunday 15 October

Robber ties elderly woman to chair; Manawatu Police investigate

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, October 14, 2017

Update: 5:42PM MANAWATU, North Island: POLICE are appealing for information about a robbery in Palmerston North in which an elderly female victim was tied to a chair in her home.

Manawatu CIB's Detective Sergeant Dave Wishnowsky said one man entered a residential property on Church Street, between Victoria Ave and Albert Street, between 9am and 9:30am today.

He said the man was described as wearing a dark silky zipped jacket and dark pants, and was about 5 ft 10 inches or 178cm in height.

"The female occupant of the address was threatened and tied to a chair, before the man left in her car - a red Toyota Corolla, registration EWG803," Det.Sgt Wishnowsky said in the Police report issued today.

"He also took the woman's bank card. She was very shaken following the incident, but unhurt.

"She was assessed in hospital as a precaution.

"It's likely the man has driven around Palmerston North following the robbery."

He said Police were investigating this serious incident and asked anyone who saw a vehicle matching the description, or any suspicious behaviour in the area this morning, to contact Palmerston North Police on (06) 351 3600.








