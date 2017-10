/ Front page / News

Update: 5:26PM CAUCAU proved too strong as they sent Navave packing 14-5 in the bowl final of the Redstream Bua CMF Masada.

Navave 1 beat Nassau Dama 10-0 in the bowl quarterfinals while Caucau beat Nabouwalu Selection 12-7.

Caucau from Dawasamu Tailevu scored two converted tries to claim victory against Navave.