/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka has made it through to the Courts IDC 2017 final. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 5:16PM LAUTOKA is through to the final of the Courts Inter District Championship after beating Rewa 1-0 in the final at Churchill Park this afternoon.

Christopher Wasasala scored the winner through a header in the first half.

Lautoka last won the IDC title in 2008.

The second semi-final between Ba and Suva is underway.

Both teams are locked nil-all.