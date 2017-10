/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the match between Sawani and Combined Brothers. Combined brothers won 12-5. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:02PM COMBINED Brothers was too strong for Sawani after beating them 12-7 this afternoon.

Both teams were tied at seven all during the end of the match.

After a sudden death, Combined Brothers scored the final try sealing their victory of 12-7.