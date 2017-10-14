Tri-Nations: Aussie Police wins curtain raiser

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Australian Police celebrate after defeating Fiji Police Rugby League 10-6 at the ANZ Stadium iin Suva this afternoon. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:56PM THE Fiji Police Force rugby league team failed to capitalise in the last 10 minutes of the game because of decision-making and ball handling errors to cost them the match.

The visiting Australian Police Force side maintained their discipline and won the game 12-10.

Tikiko Noke who played for the Fiji Residents side last week was in top form for the Fiji Police team.

The game served as a curtain raiser to the Tri- Nations between the Vodafone Fiji Bati, PNG Kumuls and the Kangaroos scheduled to start at 5.30pm.