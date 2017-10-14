Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tri-Nations: Aussie Police wins curtain raiser

WAISALE KOROIWASA
Saturday, October 14, 2017

Update: 4:56PM THE Fiji Police Force rugby league team failed to capitalise in the last 10 minutes of the game because of decision-making and ball handling errors to cost them the match.

The visiting Australian Police Force side maintained their discipline and won the game 12-10.

Tikiko Noke who played for the Fiji Residents side last week was in top form for the Fiji Police team.

The game served as a curtain raiser to the Tri- Nations between the Vodafone Fiji Bati, PNG Kumuls and the Kangaroos scheduled to start at 5.30pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)