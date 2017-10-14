Courts IDC 2017: Hughes firepower for Suva side

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Brothers Bruce and Setareki Hughes are expected to add firepower to the Suva side when they play Ba in the second semi-final this afternoon. Picture: RAMA

Update: 4:48PM BROTHERS Setareki and Bruce Hughes' football zeal will add firepower in Suva's campaign in the 2017 Inter-District Championship at Churchill Park in Lautoka this weekend.

Suva will take on Ba in the second semi-final at 5pm today.

Bruce, 21, said he was eager to play with his elder brother.

"I have been waiting for this moment to play for Suva with my brother Seta and it has finally come," he said.

"I will help us work as a team for the aim of getting Suva the title in the tournament.

"Seta and I played few matches together for Rewa, but it is a new chapter for Suva.

"I thank the officials and my families for their support in our football career. God has also blessed me and gave an opportunity to play with my brother."

Bruce is expected to play as a right midfielder while his brother could play upfront with Ravinesh Karan Singh.

The 22-year-old Olympian and also the Fiji Football Association's 2016 footballer of the year, said he was blessed to play alongside his younger brother.

"It is a great feeling to play with Bruce in one team," he said.

"This is the first tournament where we will be playing together for Suva.

"We will take each game as a final and I have faith in this young Suva side. I know they can do wonders in this tournament."