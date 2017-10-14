Otaki pedestrian rushed to hospital

Update: 4:23PM OTAKI, North Island: A PEDESTRIAN was rushed to hospital just before 4pm today after an accident on State Highway 1 at Otaki.
Initial reports indicate it involved at least one vehicle and a pedestrian.
New Zealand Police said the pedestrian had been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
"Diversions are in place for both northbound and southbound traffic off State Highway 1 at Mill Road, along Dunstan Street, and down Arthur Street," Police said.
Also at about 3pm today, emergency services rushed to the scene of a serious crash near Dunedin in which two people were trapped.
Police had said the accident happened at the intersection of Tirohanga Road and Outram-Mosgiel Road.