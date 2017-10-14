RKS guns for six Deans rugby trophies next year

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the RKS Old Scholars association from Lautoka enjoying the Lodoni Day celebrations in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:45PM DEFENDING the six trophies for the Coke Zero Deans rugby finals next year was the highlight of discussions at the Ratu Kadavulevu Old Scholars Association annual fun day held in Suva today.

Ratu Kadavulevu Old Scholars Association president in Fiji Alivereti Yaya said after winning all the grade trophies in the Deans rugby competition, the old scholars were determined to maintain their national standing at the secondary school rugby event.

"We have already pledged our support to RKS management that we will retain the trophy next year, so we are looking for major sponsors to fund the coaches' pay and all the financial commitments that need to be met to maintain the six trophies in RKS next year," Yaya said.

He said through the funds raised at the fun day, they planned to assist the current RKS scholars with whatever they required assistance in, whether it be academic or an extra-curricular activity.

The annual event was attended by RKS old scholars from around the world.