MOU to collaborate information sharing

+ Enlarge this image Vanuatu Cultural Centre director Richard Shing (left) exchanging the MoU with Dr Krishna Kotra (right), in the presence of USP Emalus campus manager Ruben Markward. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:40PM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MOU) to ensure collaborative efforts in information sharing between the University of the South Pacific?s Emalus Campus and the Vanuatu Cultural Center (VCC) was signed earlier this week.

USP Science Programme Coordinator Dr Krishna Kotra said the university had been engaged in many research activities in the Pacific and with the MOU, its engagements in Vanuatu would be broadened.

"The participation of students and staff in the research studies hosted by VCC would lead to national capacity-building and especially develop scientific thinking among students," he said.

Under the MOU, research information would be disseminated between the parties and the joint research activities like seminars or workshops would be organised where VCC would prioritise USP's students and staff in the research projects carried out in the country.