Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

MOU to collaborate information sharing

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, October 14, 2017

Update: 3:40PM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MOU) to ensure collaborative efforts in information sharing between the University of the South Pacific?s Emalus Campus and the Vanuatu Cultural Center (VCC) was signed earlier this week.

USP Science Programme Coordinator Dr Krishna Kotra said the university had been engaged in many research activities in the Pacific and with the MOU, its engagements in Vanuatu would be broadened.

"The participation of students and staff in the research studies hosted by VCC would lead to national capacity-building and especially develop scientific thinking among students," he said.

Under the MOU, research information would be disseminated between the parties and the joint research activities like seminars or workshops would be organised where VCC would prioritise USP's students and staff in the research projects carried out in the country.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)