Two trapped in Mosgiel crash

Update: 3:37PM DUNEDIN, NZ: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious crash near Dunedin in which two people remain trapped.

Their injury status is not confirmed at this stage.

But Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Tirohanga Road and Outram-Mosgiel Road just before 3pm, and involved one car.

The road is blocked and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Police said diversions were in place around the crash scene, and that included traffic being diverted onto Gladfield Road and School Road.

The Serious Crash Unit will be advised.