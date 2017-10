/ Front page / News

Update: 3:34PM SUGARCANE farmers in Fiji's Western Division have called for the early release of the fifth cane payment.

Growers representative organisations - Fiji Cane Growers Association and National Farmers Union - have urged the Fiji Sugar Corporation to pay out the fifth and final 2016 cane payment before Wednesday next week so farmers can prepare for Diwali.

FSC chief executive Graham Clark said an announcement could be made on Monday regarding the issue.