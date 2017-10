/ Front page / News

Update: 2:27PM NADROGA continued its fairytale run thumping 5-0 Tailevu/ Naitasiri in the Courts Inter District Championship Senior division second semi-final held at Lautoka's Churchill Park.

The Stallions will face Navua in the tomorrow's final.

Skipper Tomasi Tuicakau led by example scoring two goals while Gerard Voi, Taniela Raubula and Sakeo Turagaca scored a goal each to help Nadroga secured a big win.

The Nadroga - Navua final to kick off at 12.30pm tomorrow.