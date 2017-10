/ Front page / News

Update: 1:52PM ONE man has died and another two people are in hospital after two cars were involved in a head-on collision on the Denarau Road in Nadi this morning.

Police West media liaison officer Wame Bautolu said investigations into the accident had already begun.

"We are waiting for the driver of one of the vehicles to stabilise so that we can interview him to ascertain what led to the accident," he said.