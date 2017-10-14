Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Weather watch: Strong wind warning for Fiji waters

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, October 14, 2017

Update: 1:48PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

The weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi said a high-pressure system to the South of Fiji directed Southeast wind flow over the group.

Forecast to midday tomorrow for Fiji waters, Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, rough seas, and moderate southeasterly swells.

Meanwhile, the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the whole of Fiji group, cloudy periods with brief showers over the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from possible isolated afternoon or evening showers.








