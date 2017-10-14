Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Asbestos find at old Nausori market; Ministry rules out threat

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, October 14, 2017

Update: 1:37PM FIJI'S Ministry of Employment and Industrial Relations has confirmed findings of materials containing asbestos at the old Nausori market building.

But it says that efforts had been made to ensure its safe removal.

A Government statement said the finding was ascertained through collaborative efforts by the ministry's National Occupational Health and Safety Service (NOHSS) and the Nausori Town Council.

The ministry stated those building materials found containing asbestos were still intact and did not pose any threat to members of the general public.

"Bulk samples suspected to have asbestos-containing material have been collected and analysed by the National OHS Service," it stated.

"Consultations are being undertaken with the Nausori Town Council to determine the best alternative for removal of all asbestos-containing material and disposable times considering minimum disruptions to traffic, including the movement of the general public."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)