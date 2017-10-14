Asbestos find at old Nausori market; Ministry rules out threat

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:37PM FIJI'S Ministry of Employment and Industrial Relations has confirmed findings of materials containing asbestos at the old Nausori market building.

But it says that efforts had been made to ensure its safe removal.

A Government statement said the finding was ascertained through collaborative efforts by the ministry's National Occupational Health and Safety Service (NOHSS) and the Nausori Town Council.

The ministry stated those building materials found containing asbestos were still intact and did not pose any threat to members of the general public.

"Bulk samples suspected to have asbestos-containing material have been collected and analysed by the National OHS Service," it stated.

"Consultations are being undertaken with the Nausori Town Council to determine the best alternative for removal of all asbestos-containing material and disposable times considering minimum disruptions to traffic, including the movement of the general public."