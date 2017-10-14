White Cane Day celebrates independence and success of the blind

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Salote Biukoto, a social welfare worker for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation having a feel of the white cane during International White Cane Safety Day at the Fiji School of the Blind yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 1:15PM CELEBRATING the abilities and success of blind people and educating the community about how the blind can live and work independently while giving back to their communities, is what White Cane Safety Day is all about.

During its celebration in Suva, Fiji, today, Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar said for those who used the white cane, it stood as a symbol of the user's skills and talents, mobility and independence.

"To be what it is today, the United Blind Persons (UBP) of Fiji has had to overcome many obstacles, the strongest being the stigma that comes with being blind, by members of the public and those closest to them," Ms Bhatnagar said.

Also in a statement, the UBP reiterated its stand in strongly upholding that blind and partially-sighted people should live in a world accessible, safe and easy to navigate.