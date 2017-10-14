Youth initiatives drive social change: Tuitubou

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:54PM YOUTH initiatives are often seen as a driving force behind social change and an inspiration to others, says Fiji's Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou.

Mr Tuitubou made this statement while participating in a two-day International Ministerial Meeting of Ministers, Secretaries, and Head of Departments responsible for national youth policy that was held in Moscow, Russia, this week.

He said the ministry was committed to continuously empower youths to become agents of change and take a lead role in advocating for the issues faced worldwide and the recent impact and effects of climate change.

"The ministry continues to provide equal opportunities to youths in Fiji and assist them in finding solutions to the challenges they face," Mr Tuitubou said.

"Next month, Fiji takes up the chair of the 23rd Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP 23), recognising the impact a small island developing State can have.

"We recognise the importance of our marine environment being an important part of our culture, development, and progress as a nation. We reinforce the definition of the life that we lead hence the slogan 'Our Sea of Islands' as opposed to 'Our Island in the Sea'."