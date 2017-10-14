Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Youth initiatives drive social change: Tuitubou

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, October 14, 2017

Update: 12:54PM YOUTH initiatives are often seen as a driving force behind social change and an inspiration to others, says Fiji's Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou.

Mr Tuitubou made this statement while participating in a two-day International Ministerial Meeting of Ministers, Secretaries, and Head of Departments responsible for national youth policy that was held in Moscow, Russia, this week.

He said the ministry was committed to continuously empower youths to become agents of change and take a lead role in advocating for the issues faced worldwide and the recent impact and effects of climate change.

"The ministry continues to provide equal opportunities to youths in Fiji and assist them in finding solutions to the challenges they face," Mr Tuitubou said.

"Next month, Fiji takes up the chair of the 23rd Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP 23), recognising the impact a small island developing State can have.

"We recognise the importance of our marine environment being an important part of our culture, development, and progress as a nation. We reinforce the definition of the life that we lead hence the slogan 'Our Sea of Islands' as opposed to 'Our Island in the Sea'."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)