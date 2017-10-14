Courts IDC 2017: Navua locks first senior final spot

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:46PM NAVUA is the first team to secure its spot in the Courts Inter District Championship Senior division final to be held tomorrow at Lautoka's Churchill Park.

The side thumped Savusavu 4-1 in their first semi-final today.

The two teams failed to score any goals in the first spell before Navua finally found its rhythm in the second half to score four goals.

Striker Iliavi Katonitabua scored two goals while Sharad Sanjesh Kumar and Abdul Faraaz scored a goal each for the Southerners.

Replacement Navnet Chandra scored a consolation goal for Savusavu.

Navua will face the winner of the Nadroga versus Tailevu /Naitasiri in the final.