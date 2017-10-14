Pavement works

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FRA carries out major pavement repair works on Princes Rd. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is carrying out major pavement repair works at Princes Rd in Suva as part of its Accelerated Structural Repairs (ASR) program.

FRA's general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said these sections of roads had badly failed pavements, which required extensive full-width repairs as a method of treatment.

"The ASR program was to mitigate the road conditions experienced on Princes Rd. Over the coming year major works planned on the arterial network through the Suva-Nausori corridor will affect traffic congestion.

"FRA is ensuring an alternative access via Princes Rd to be better conditioned to accommodate the anticipated increase in vehicle use."

Mr Goes said FRA was managing its compromised arterial network in 2017 and implementing a remedial strategy to improve the level of service of the roads identified.

"These roads are mostly on a higher hierarchy-arterial and urban collectors with very high level of traffic and heavy vehicles," he said.

He said the road would remain open with single lane traffic management plans in place from time to time, outside peak hours.

"Although these works do not restrict accessibility, motorists are requested to factor in extra travel time in their journey, adhere to the speed limits and observe all road signs," he said.

The repair work was carried out from Lakeba St to past Khalsa Rd junction.