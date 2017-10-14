Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pavement works

Travis Ronnie
Saturday, October 14, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is carrying out major pavement repair works at Princes Rd in Suva as part of its Accelerated Structural Repairs (ASR) program.

FRA's general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said these sections of roads had badly failed pavements, which required extensive full-width repairs as a method of treatment.

"The ASR program was to mitigate the road conditions experienced on Princes Rd. Over the coming year major works planned on the arterial network through the Suva-Nausori corridor will affect traffic congestion.

"FRA is ensuring an alternative access via Princes Rd to be better conditioned to accommodate the anticipated increase in vehicle use."

Mr Goes said FRA was managing its compromised arterial network in 2017 and implementing a remedial strategy to improve the level of service of the roads identified.

"These roads are mostly on a higher hierarchy-arterial and urban collectors with very high level of traffic and heavy vehicles," he said.

He said the road would remain open with single lane traffic management plans in place from time to time, outside peak hours.

"Although these works do not restrict accessibility, motorists are requested to factor in extra travel time in their journey, adhere to the speed limits and observe all road signs," he said.

The repair work was carried out from Lakeba St to past Khalsa Rd junction.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)