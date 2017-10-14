Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

ODPP appeals against suspended sentence

Mere Naleba
Saturday, October 14, 2017

THE Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, has filed a notice of appeal against a suspended sentence handed to a man charged with domestic violence related offences. Shahadatt Khan was charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and another of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

Khan was found guilty of the offences and handed a 36 months suspended sentence by the Nausori Magistrates Court on September 18.

A statement from the ODPP said Khan committed the offence in 2012 and used a cane knife and a stick, causing injuries to three family members.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)