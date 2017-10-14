ODPP appeals against suspended sentence

/ Front page / News

THE Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, has filed a notice of appeal against a suspended sentence handed to a man charged with domestic violence related offences. Shahadatt Khan was charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and another of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

Khan was found guilty of the offences and handed a 36 months suspended sentence by the Nausori Magistrates Court on September 18.

A statement from the ODPP said Khan committed the offence in 2012 and used a cane knife and a stick, causing injuries to three family members.