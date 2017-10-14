Amended qoliqoli fees by next year

/ Front page / News

LICENSED fishermen will have to pay the amended qoliqoli access fees by next year, says Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau.

The amended fees, which was under public consultation from last year, has been finalised.

"The public consultation has been completed and we have finalised the new access fees," he said.

"We are working on the final stages of this report before we submit it to Solicitor-General's office for vetting. Once it is approved by the Solicitor-General, we will then submit it to Cabinet for final approval and gazetting."

Mr Koroilavesau said this process would be finalised by the end of this year.

"By new year, all those holding fishing licences will have the new access fees to pay.

"So this will mean that all fishermen with licences to fish in various qoliqoli areas around the country will pay the new fees."

During the consultation, mixed reactions surfaced from the public with some agreeing to the new fees. Some have described the new access fees as too costly for small fishing businesses.