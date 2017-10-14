Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Amended qoliqoli fees by next year

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, October 14, 2017

LICENSED fishermen will have to pay the amended qoliqoli access fees by next year, says Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau.

The amended fees, which was under public consultation from last year, has been finalised.

"The public consultation has been completed and we have finalised the new access fees," he said.

"We are working on the final stages of this report before we submit it to Solicitor-General's office for vetting. Once it is approved by the Solicitor-General, we will then submit it to Cabinet for final approval and gazetting."

Mr Koroilavesau said this process would be finalised by the end of this year.

"By new year, all those holding fishing licences will have the new access fees to pay.

"So this will mean that all fishermen with licences to fish in various qoliqoli areas around the country will pay the new fees."

During the consultation, mixed reactions surfaced from the public with some agreeing to the new fees. Some have described the new access fees as too costly for small fishing businesses.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)