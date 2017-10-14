Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

'Don't burn'

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, October 14, 2017

THE Sugar Cane Growers Council is urging farmers to refrain from burning and to reuse trash to retain moisture in the soil as the West swelters under intense dry weather conditions.

Councils' CEO Sundresh Chetty said a significant amount of burning was going on after cane crops had been harvested.

"Due to the extreme dry weather conditions we have been experiencing over the past few weeks, it is imperative that farmers cease burning and reuse trash leftover from the harvesting process," he said.

"A lot of farmers can use cane tops as cattle feed and the remaining trash can be used as organic manure by being tilled back into the soil.

"This will not only retain moisture in the soil, but also contribute to the growth of new cane plants."

Mr Chetty also urged growers who were preparing to plant to refrain from doing so.

"We ask that they retain seed cane, use them when the weather is more favourable.

"If and when it rains, we ask that people only plant then rather than going ahead with planting now and losing the new cane seedlings to the extreme dry weather conditions."








