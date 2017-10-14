Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Road challenge

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, October 14, 2017

UPGRADING roadworks in Labasa have been most challenging with low-lying rail tracks stretched across gravel roads.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Stabilising and Construction northern crew supervisor George Hughes said the roads were in flood-prone areas in Namoli.

But despite the situation, he said, the team managed to raise the low-lying roads beside Qawa River, allowing comfortable travel for commuters.

Mr Hughes said the team upgraded a total length of 480 metres along Namoli Rd.

He said their work consisted of raising the road by nearly 300 millimetres and the installation of special underground drainage.

"Grading the road to good positive cross-fall to rid water from its surface was essential to correct wear and tear caused by traffic and flooding," he said.

"This was some of our most difficult work because we have the railway tracks coming to the road at a very low level and to overlay we needed to first address flooding issues.

"We needed to raise the road but we had to install subsoil pipes overlaid with base course at a depth of approximately 100mm.

"We could not install culverts as the railway tracks are right next to the road so the subsoil pipe would provide underground drainage."

Mr Hughes said workers installed new 450mm and 600mm culverts in some areas.

Namoli resident Samshad Bano welcomed the road upgrade, saying she no longer needed to worry about the dusty road.








