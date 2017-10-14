NGO aids farmers

/ Front page / News

THE Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organisaions (PIANGO) has collaborated with the Pacific Islands Farmers Organisation to organise workshops during the Pacific Agriculture Week to be held in Vanuatu.

Pacific Week of Agriculture is a first for the region and will be held from October 16-18 in Port Vila.

PIANGO's executive director, Emele Duituturaga, said the association advocated and provided technical support on policy influencing for its member countries in the Pacific towards positive sustainable development.

The three-day event will focus on issues being faced by Pacific farmers, including exploring a more practical approach to research and major challenges affecting productivity.

The meeting will enable farmers and stakeholders across the region to further discuss their respective roles, including seeking solutions to production constraints they faced.

The event will focus on various themes including "Pacific Women in Agriculture", which aims to inspire more female farmers and to explore more innovative ways of empowering women in the agricultural sector.

Countries expected to participate include Tonga, Cook Islands, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Australia and Timor Leste.