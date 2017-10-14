/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the public rush to higher ground after a tsunami warning alert in Suva last year. Picture: FILE

THE risk of tsunami in Fiji is real and Fijians must be prepared for it, says National Disaster Management Office director Anare Leweniqila.

Mr Leweniqila made the comment in light of the tsunami siren tests carried out by NDMO at USP lower campus in Suva Point, Laucala, and Lami on Thursday.

"Siren tests are part of continuous maintenance and preparedness for a tsunami event. We've been publicising efforts in tsunami preparedness because the risk for Fiji is real. Siren tests are just one aspect of tsunami preparedness," he said.

He said while the Government was investing in disaster preparation, members of the public ranging from schools, businesses, families and individuals should be prepared with tsunami evacuation plans.

"We must know natural warning signs of a tsunami such as earthquakes or suddenly receding shorelines. Preparation is key because a tsunami event could leave widespread devastation on our coastal and maritime communities."

Meanwhile, the tsunami warning sirens have been placed in tsunami hazardous areas. The siren which was tested on Thursday covers a radius of 800 metres.

Mr Leweniqila is hoping that the tests conducted at Laucala Bay and Lami Town would generate interest from the public to be prepared for a tsunami.

"There will be a national tsunami drill before the year ends," he said.

It will allow us to set a specific date and time for everyone to intentionally evaluate their tsunami preparedness and practice their tsunami evacuation plans.

"If the drill is unannounced or sudden, people may panic. Instead, we want people to intentionally implement or practice their tsunami evacuation plans when the drill takes place," said Mr Leweniqila.