'Climate change should be part of development plans'

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, October 14, 2017

WHILE having a development program in communities is good, communities and government departments need to factor the effects of climate change into their plans.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said this should also include disaster risk issues, to ensure that development plans did not go to waste once implemented.

Mr Vocea said they had recently been advocating to communities on the need to take such factors into consideration when developing their programs.

"To date Vunidogoloa in Cakaudrove in the North is the only community that has been part of our program and relocated due to the effects of rising sea level," he said.

"Right now we are advocating preventative measures in all the communities, advising them that they need to be wary of the effects of climate change when making their plans.

"The same advice also goes to all government departments in undertaking developments in communities."

Mali district representative Seru Moce said the idea was a good one.

"We witness the advantages of factoring in these issues into our development programs with the new houses being built in the village," he said.








