EU takes part in pre-COP

THE European Union will be part of next week's pre-COP discussions in Nadi ahead of the much-anticipated 23rd UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change at Bonn, Germany.

Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias CaÃ±ete and Estonian Environment Minister Siim Kiisler will be representing the EU and its member States at the ministerial dialogue next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The meeting is the final step in Fiji's preparations for the presidency at COP23.

As part of the meeting, ministers will exchange views on countries' political priorities and expectations for the high-level climate change meeting and also discuss key issues concerning the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Commissioner CaÃ±ete said Fiji knew first-hand the effects of climate change and they looked forward to its leadership at next month's meeting.

"At the conference next month, the international community will need to demonstrate its continued commitment to the Paris Agreement and make substantive progress on the work program for its implementation," Commissioner CaÃ±ete said.

The pre-COP discussions is expected to prepare the ground for negotiations at COP23 next month on the work program for implementing the Paris Agreement, which parties have agreed to adopt by 2018.

The COP23 meeting will be held from November 6 to 17.