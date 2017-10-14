Minister willing to talk to chemists

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tablets stacked in boxes at a local pharmacy in Nasinu. Picture: FILE

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services is willing to talk and address issues faced by pharmacies in Fiji, says Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar.

The challenge faced by pharmacies for the supply of free medicine was one of the main issues discussed during the Fiji Pharmaceutical Society's conference last weekend.

Its vice president, Reenal Chand, said pharmacies did not have proper software and hardware infrastructure in place to be able to provide free medicine.

The society asked Government to implement the patient information system in all pharmacies that provides free medicine.

Mr Chand said patient information would help pharmacists to check whether the medicine on the prescription had been collected from another pharmacy.

Ms Akbar said such issues could be addressed.

"This is a government initiative and we have rolled out the program and I believe it is for the people of Fiji," she said. "And we are ready to talk to the Fiji Pharmaceutical Society if they have issues with that. We talk with them and they are free to bring it up to us and we can discuss it with them."

During the 2017-2018 National Budget announcement this year, Government allocated $10m for the free medicine initiative.

This is for households whose income is less than $20,000.