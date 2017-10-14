Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 14 October

FNU offers dental Masters program

Avneel Chand
Saturday, October 14, 2017

DENTISTS aspiring to undertake a Master of Oral Surgery can now do so locally, with Fiji National University offering the program.

Head of School Dr Osea Dukuno said this was a milestone for the dental school because FNU was the only institution to provide undergraduate and postgraduate dental education in the region.

The program has been approved by the Fiji Higher Education Commission and received recognition with universities stepping up to support the program.

Program co-ordinator Professor Jayantha Weerasinghe, who is a senior academic and specialist oral and maxillofacial surgeon from Sri Lanka, has already received support and collaboration with the Australian and New Zealand Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.








