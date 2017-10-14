NFP flays ministry

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party (NFP) says it will establish a National Hospital Service to be solely responsible for all aspects of the health and medical services, including timely recruitment of specialists, if it forms the next Government.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad made the comment while responding to a report in The Fiji Times on Wednesday in which the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, said the confirmation on the arrival of expatriate doctors recruited by the Government was not clear at this stage.

Prof Prasad claimed the Government had failed miserably to improve the health system with the latest episode being the non-recruitment of specialists for hospitals despite rushing through a Bill for enactment in Parliament almost six months ago.

"The running of our public hospitals, health centres and pharmacies should be solely left to experienced and dedicated professionals and not politicians, as evidenced by their absolute failure to improve our public health and medical service," he said.

"The question that arises is what was the need to enact the Medical and Dental Practitioners (Amendment) Act in Parliament under Standing Order 51 in April this year supposedly under the urgency to recruit specialists and bypassing the Medical and Dental Council, preventing them from scrutinising the qualifications of those recruited?"

Prof Prasad said when the NFP questioned the rush to enact the legislation and requested it to be put to scrutiny through a parliamentary select committee, the Attorney-General and the Minister for Health told Parliament there was no need for this because specialists were urgently needed.

"Six months later we are told that there is no confirmation of when the specialists will be available in our hospitals. This is despite the fact that the health minister visited India early this year before the enactment of the legislation specifically to recruit doctors and specialists," he said.

"The provision in the legislation for the minister to circumvent the normal procedure of doctors serving for four months before being registered by the medical or dental councils, we were told, was necessary to speed up the process of recruitment. The relevant council is now required to comply with the minister's directive and issue registration certificate to specialists recruited by Government.

"Failure to comply with the minister's directive would mean a fine of up to $10,000 for the relevant council and a fine of up to $5000 or a term of imprisonment of two years or both for council members.

"Yet there is no compulsion on Government to comply with a stipulated timeline to recruit specialists.

"The current Government is seemingly oblivious to the plight of our people and the deteriorating state of our public hospitals."

During the 2017-2018 National Budget, salaries to cater for 350 vacant doctors' positions were part of the Ministry of Health's allocation.