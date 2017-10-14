Positive until the end

/ Front page / News

PRIYENKA Narayan was 18 years old when her mother succumbed to breast cancer.

Her mother, Sangeeta Kumar, felt lumps in her breast in 2012 when she was 40 years old and decided to get medically checked.

Ms Narayan said her mother had stage 1 cancer when she was tested at Lautoka Hospital.

One year later her family decided to send her to India for further treatment, by then she had developed stage 4 cancer.

"Her health started to deteriorate which sparked concern so we went to get her checked and she had some signs," said Ms Narayan.

She said they were able to send her mother to India only after getting her biopsy test result three months after the test was done.

Ms Narayan said cancer patients whose families could afford their treatment overseas should be allowed by the health authorities to go if they cannot be treated locally.

While talking about the treatment phase, Ms Narayan said she and her family knew what was coming.

She said being a science student in Year 13 had given her some understanding of what was happening to her mother's body.

This was followed by feelings of helplessness because her mother was in India alone while the family was at home.

"We were in Fiji while she was in India for treatment. We did not know what was happening to her there. We could only talk to her on the phone and she would say she had chemotherapy, radiotherapy and she used to be sick.

"She was unable to eat anything, she was losing her hair. If the person is in front of you, you can help them but if you are away you cannot imagine what is happening to them," said Ms Narayan."

According to Ms Narayan, her mother did not give up and until her last breath she had the hope and the will to live, like any person would.