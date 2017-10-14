/ Front page / News

THE supply of sexual services responds to preferences of the population and with the growing migrant community, some of whom are temporary here in response to specific labour needs — so does the sex industry grow.

In Fiji, research conducted this past 10 years speaks of the presence and growth of an Asian sex work industry, a business community which while hard to get close to unless you are of course the kind of customer they prefer, is well structured.

Information about the operation of local Asian sex work is still lacking and hard to obtain but both Avelina Rokoduru, a researcher at the Fiji National University and Jennifer Poole, the head of Medical Services Pacific agree that the little they do know shows they are well organised.

While trying to improve their services, local researchers of sex and reproductive health (SRH) continuously conduct research and one such groundbreaking research published its findings in a report entitled "Risky Business: Sex work and HIV prevention in Fiji".

Released in 2010, "Risky Business" as it's commonly referred to gives important data on how sex workers operate in Fiji and provided learning direction for work to prevent the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) which causes acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Attributed to chief investigator, Heather Worth, the other authors of Risky Business are Karen McMillan Catherine Spooner, Avelina Rokoduru, and another local well respected researcher Miliakere Kaitani.

Risky Business had the goal of reducing the risks of HIV transmission related to sex work in Fiji in the larger goal of responding to the HIV and AIDS epidemic in Fiji so it specifically targeted sex workers.

The report concluded amongst other things that there was a need to 'develop workable interventions for, and engaging with, vulnerable and marginalised groups such as sex workers' in order to be more effective in HIV prevention.

"While currently low prevalence, HIV is in an escalating phase in Fiji and preventative efforts need to be stepped up," Risky Business said.

The research was the joint effort of the International HIV Research Group, the School of Public Health and Community Medicine at the Fiji National University and the University of New South Wales.

Fourty sex workers were interviewed and researchers made sure to work with sex workers themselves and those working to improve medical service access for sex workers such as the Survival Advocacy Network (SANFiji).

Because Risky Business was focused on reducing risky behaviour and practices within the local sex industry, the research focused on those who chose to be in the industry, so they purposefully did not include underage sex workers nor did they include Asian sex workers in their questionnaires.

"Temporary migrant sex workers from China, while visible at the time of data collection, were also excluded from this study. This decision was made on the basis that adequate capture of the experience of this group and proper contextualisation would require the involvement of Chinese expertise, and that this first cast of the net should focus on the specifically Fijian situation," the report said.

As researchers traversed the sex work environment of the major Fiji business centres, they noted the existence and operation of Asian female sex workers in Suva.

Because these researchers offered some forms of free medical services and products like condoms, those who weren't meant to be included still came to researchers on the project.

So, while information they got from Asian sex workers was limited and gathered mostly from observation and casual discussion.

The Risky Business team needs researchers with Mandarin and Cantonese linguistic skills in order to conduct better research into the local Asian sex work community.

"The areas and types of sex work and sex workers in Suva are diverse and appear to be expanding.

In addition, the report said, there was the presence of Asiansex workers who were the clear preference of Asian seamen and other migrants.

The information captured then showed that commonalities in the challenges and issues faced between sex workers, whether divided by ethnicity or age, are the same.

"Most study participants started selling sex at around 18 years of age, typically after leaving school and moving to a town. Financial need was the overwhelming reason for selling sex.

"Many participants had another job as well, but could not support themselves on those wages alone. Clients come from all professional and ethnic groups, but are almost exclusively male," Risky Business said.

In terms of reducing HIV prevalence, the research data shows that most of the time, the risks the sex worker is exposed to is determined by the customer and often the higher the danger, the higher the income potential.

"Sex workers say that many clients don't want to use condoms and put pressure on sex workers to have sex without a condom. It is also common for a client to offer more money for sex without a condom.

"All the sex workers in this study were condom users, although not all were consistent condom users," the report said.

However, researchers on Risky Business found and it was our own observation at The Fiji Times Indepth, that sex workers are well aware of the sexually transmitted illnesses their line of work is exposed them to.

In fact it's become evident to most working in SRH that sex workers become potentially effective HIV educators because they become so good at negotiating condom use.

At the end of the Risky Business project, researchers admitted having made a conscious decision not to work inside of the Asian sex industry in Fiji.

"Furthermore, their background and situation is so vastly different to that of local sex workers that a study specifically tailored for this group seemed more appropriate than inclusion in an otherwise Fijian study," Risky Business said.

The presence of Asian sex workers, it said, was evident in numerous bars and clubs in Suva. It said nothing was known about the conditions under which these women arrive in Fiji, undertake sex work, nor about their HIV awareness and condom use.

Condom distribution and sexual health service providers are not funded to work with this group as they are not Fijian nationals."

Ms Rokoduru, a sociologist now, focused on sex reproductive health research at the College of Health and Medical Sciences of the Fiji National University however was happy to share her observations from Risky Business and from 20 years of working with sex workers.

"In Asia, Thailand, Cambodia, Asia, they have the whole works. You will find customers who will want sex with pregnant women, sex with handicapped women.

"You walk into these bars and they tell you what is available. But they have services which protect them; they are supplied with condoms, get monthly check-ups," Ms Rokoduru said.

They say sex work is the oldest profession but the cultural differences which exist across the communities with an active sex industry often provide its workers with the economic edge.

"In Fiji for us, there is the aspect of religion. So whatever we do, we are aligned with our cultural values and following closely is our religion. So there is a whole lot of guilt involved with sex work here.

Ms Rokoduru said substance abuse was prevalent among the local sex industry because it became a tool to help make one come to terms with their work.

"You can have an average of 4-6 clients a night for locals, so if it's $20 a customer, that's about $120 a night, most of it will be used on alcohol before you go home. So before we start with work, we already want to be high, already intoxicated by the time you're taking out the first client," Ms Rokoduru said.

"They're trying to deal with that, what I'm doing is wrong, what I'm doing is dirty, what I'm doing is sinful."

Compare that to Asian workers she said that she went on a work trip to Asia to observe.

"In the clubs, they come in neat, well dressed and are very businesslike because if you think about it, it is business.

It's business as usual but for us, it's always all about the money but half of the money we lose in the process of dealing with the shame and guilt," Ms Rokoduru said.

As she explains it, while the migrant community have attracted to Fiji the Asian sex industry, with them they have brought the same structure, professionalism and attention to medical detail from home.