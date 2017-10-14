/ Front page / News

THE University of the South Pacific and Confucius Institute marked the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the institute on Thursday night.

Speaking at the anniversary celebrations held at the Oceania Centre at USP, vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra said this was a special occasion for him.

"Today's celebration gives special satisfaction and happiness. We were on this journey from conception and attempt to get the university to accept the proposal and then I look at the journey since that day and the work everybody has done," he said.

Prof Chandra said the journey was not an easy one as USP had to convince Hanban, the headquarters in China as to why USP should establish a Confucius institute.

"Looking at the arguments that we had to make as to why USP should establish a Confucius Institute and having seen all of that and seeing the wonderful work that all the partners have done, I think anybody in my position will feel very special and very happy.

"Today is a special occasion for CI and for us as an institution," he said.