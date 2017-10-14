Big plans for St Giles patients

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image High Commissioner of India to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal meets the board of St Giles Hospital during the Diwali celebrations on Thursday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

PATIENTS of St Giles Hospital can expect more inclusive programs from the Indian High Commission.

This was revealed by the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal, at the Diwali celebrations held at the hospital on Thursday evening.

"We keep doing a lot of cultural activity also from time to time. We will also try in the future what we can do to work together with you and do some kind of cultural activity jointly for all the residents of the hospital," he said.

He said he would plan activities such as yoga, dance or anything of the likes and called on the hospital staff members to work together with the Indian High Commission in delivering it. "I will plan that kind of activity soon. It might be related to yoga, maybe dance activity or other activity what can be done, let us all come together," he said.

Mr Sapkal also promised continuous support to the hospital from the commission.

"The high commission will always support you in all possible manner in the activities of St Giles Hospital. Whatever possible help we can offer we will provide that will be done definitely, we will try our best to provide that thing."

The celebration for the residents of the hospital ended with a dance performance by the Indian Cultural Dance Centre followed by sweets and food.

Diwali, which is the Hindu festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 19.