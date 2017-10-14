FRA assures bus owners

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority has assured that continuous upgrading roadworks will not affect eTransport machines on buses.

The assurance follows concerns raised by bus company Pacific Transport Ltd that the road condition on Taveuni may affect the machines.

Taveuni branch manager Prakash Sami said it was important for FRA to maintain good road condition on the island to avoid problems to the eTransport machines on buses.

But FRA's general manager network operations and maintenance, Aram Goes, said the team had completed considerable maintenance works on four major bus routes on the island.

"We are working closely with the Pacific Transport Ltd and we meet them every month to address their issues on site to ensure that members of the public can expect a smoother and safer journey," he said.

Mr Goes said maintenance works had covered the North Coastal Rd which included grading, compactions, drainage, removing of vegetation, culvert clearing and replacement of bridge running boards. At the South Coastal Rd, Mr Goes said, maintenance works had been continuously carried out including this month.

On Salialevu Rd, south of Taveuni, he said the team had carried out compaction works, drainage clearing, spot metaling, grading and compaction and similar works had been carried out on the island.

"In fact, all vehicles must be in good driving condition to avoid any sort of mishap or danger. Just like the CD players, the eTicketing machines also need to be soundly and properly mounted. Nevertheless, we have noted their concern."