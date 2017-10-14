Lawyer given time

/ Front page / News

THE lawyer for a woman charged with murder has been given time by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo to look up cases that may support the charge of infanticide.

Tavenisa Raceva, 39, of Navua is alleged to have killed her newborn baby.

She is represented by the Legal Aid Commission and is alleged to have caused the death of her newborn baby on March 9 this year.

Justice Temo said in his understanding, infanticide meant when a mother killed her newborn baby immediately after the baby was born but in Ms Raceva's case, her baby boy was born on March 2 this year and died seven days later.

