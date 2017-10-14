Uto ni Yalo takes artworks to resort

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Uto Ni Yalo docked at the Shangri-La's Fijian resort and Spa jetty in Sigatoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Uto ni Yalo berthed in Cuvu Bay, Sigatoka, for the first time yesterday, bringing with it 16 crew members and a plethora of local artworks.

The visit was part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for the popular family resort Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa.

Captain Rupeni Fabiano said they were humbled by the welcome they received.

"It's a pleasure for us to be here in Cuvu Bay to mark a historic occasion for such an iconic resort. We sailed from Suva to Vatukarasa before sailing to Cuvu this morning (yesterday).

