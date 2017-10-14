Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries

/ Front page / News

THE taxidriver charged with one count of murder told police that the sight of his wife talking with his mother angered him, causing him to stab her.

While being interviewed under caution by Sergeant Arvind Kumar at the Ba Police Station on November 16, 2014, Mohammed Yasin said he was angry the moment he saw his wife at his sister's place in Ba because it brought back bad memories of his wife.

He said in his caution interview that he went to the kitchen, picked up a knife from the sink and stabbed her.

He told police in his caution interview that he had three children who had told him about their mother having an affair with another man.

