FASA to send report to ILO over strike issue

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, October 14, 2017

AIR Terminal Services workers representatives say they will send a report to the International Labour Organization to highlight issues with the way Government has handled their right to seek industrial action during their ongoing standoff with the ATS management.

"The issues we are having with ATS management are nothing new. We have been discussing these issues over the past decade and I think that is more than enough time for the management to have come to the table and addressed our concerns," said Federated Airline Staff Association (FASA) general secretary Vilikesa Naulumatua.

"The ILO had asked us to test the system and if it didn't work then we were to send them evidence.

"This is the evidence, Government is saying one thing in Geneva and totally doing the opposite when unions try to exercise their rights.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








