Cyclone risk elevated

Aqela Susu
Saturday, October 14, 2017

THE risk of tropical cyclones for the upcoming cyclone season has been elevated compared with the 2016/2017 cyclone season.

This was revealed by director of Meteorology Ravindra Kumar during his presentation at the National Disaster Week launch in Suva yesterday.

The Nadi Meteorological Centre anticipates that the predicted tropical cyclones to hit Fiji in the upcoming cyclone season would approach the country from the Western and Northern divisions.

Mr Kumar urged Fijians to be proactive and prepared.

"We request all communities to be prepared at all times, especially in the upcoming cyclone season because the risk of tropical cyclones from 2016 and 2017 compared with the upcoming season is elevated for Fiji," he said.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








