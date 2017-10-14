'Stats alarming'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote (middle) with medical personnel at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay Convention Centre. Picture: RAMA

THE President Jioji Konrote says the national statistics of diabetes is alarming.

Mr Konrote said this while speaking at the conclusion of the National Diabetes Footcare Symposium at Novotel Hotel in Lami yesterday.

"Our national statistics reveal that 15 per cent of our adult population has diabetes. And that a lower limb amputation occurs every eight hours as a result of uncontrolled infection due to poorly controlled diabetes," he said.

"This is equivalent to three lower limb amputations per day. Statistics also reveal that diabetic eye disease is worse in adults who did not know they had diabetes compared with those who knew they had diabetes. These figures are alarmingly high. Yet this is the reality."

Mr Konrote also revealed that the leading cases of mortality and disability in Fiji were ischemic heart diseases, diabetes and stroke.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.