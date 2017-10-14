Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Stats alarming'

Avneel Chand
Saturday, October 14, 2017

THE President Jioji Konrote says the national statistics of diabetes is alarming.

Mr Konrote said this while speaking at the conclusion of the National Diabetes Footcare Symposium at Novotel Hotel in Lami yesterday.

"Our national statistics reveal that 15 per cent of our adult population has diabetes. And that a lower limb amputation occurs every eight hours as a result of uncontrolled infection due to poorly controlled diabetes," he said.

"This is equivalent to three lower limb amputations per day. Statistics also reveal that diabetic eye disease is worse in adults who did not know they had diabetes compared with those who knew they had diabetes. These figures are alarmingly high. Yet this is the reality."

Mr Konrote also revealed that the leading cases of mortality and disability in Fiji were ischemic heart diseases, diabetes and stroke.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)