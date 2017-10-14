Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Dry spell to ease

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, October 14, 2017

THE Western Division was in a meteorological drought up until the end of September, however, relief for the agriculture sector was expected with increased rainfall forecast for the end of the year.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said they had been paying close attention to rainfall patterns during the 2017 season.

"There were two notable rainfall periods during the month, which resulted in most of the stations recording their highest 24-hour rainfall for the month during these periods," he said.

"Notable rainfall was experienced in the first week and last week of the month.

"The rainfall, however, was not enough to overcome the accumulated deficiencies in rainfall in many parts of the country.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








