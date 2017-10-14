Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mill to cease crushing

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, October 14, 2017

THE Sugar Cane Growers Council is urging growers to harvest and transport all harvestable cane to sugar mills in the Western Division.

Council's CEO Sundresh Chetty said because of the downward revision in crop size caused by extreme dry weather, farmers should make every effort to get every stick of cane to the mills.

"The Lautoka sugar mill will cease crushing for the 2017 season on Tuesday October 17 with Monday October 16 being the last day for harvesting," he said.

"Rarawai in Ba is scheduled to stop crushing on Saturday October 28 and because we are into the final days of the 2017 season, I am urging every farmer who still has cane, especially those in Lomawai and Sigatoka, to harvest and transport cane to the mill."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)