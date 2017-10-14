Mill to cease crushing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dairy farmer Ronal Ravi Chand uses his sugarcane field as grazing land for the calves in Tokoula Tavua. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Sugar Cane Growers Council is urging growers to harvest and transport all harvestable cane to sugar mills in the Western Division.

Council's CEO Sundresh Chetty said because of the downward revision in crop size caused by extreme dry weather, farmers should make every effort to get every stick of cane to the mills.

"The Lautoka sugar mill will cease crushing for the 2017 season on Tuesday October 17 with Monday October 16 being the last day for harvesting," he said.

"Rarawai in Ba is scheduled to stop crushing on Saturday October 28 and because we are into the final days of the 2017 season, I am urging every farmer who still has cane, especially those in Lomawai and Sigatoka, to harvest and transport cane to the mill."

