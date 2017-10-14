We control our own fate, says Vuniwaqa

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa during the St Theresa College prizegiving ceremony. Picture: SUPPLIED

"WE control our own lives and our fate depends on no-one but us."

This was the message from Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa to children, parents and staff members of St Theresa College in Bemana, Sigatoka, yesterday.

She made the comment after reciting a poem by Urdu poet, Mohammed Iqbal — Make yourself strong, so strong that when God writes your fate, He asks you, tell me what do you want?

"The message in this poem is that we control our own lives and therefore our own fates depend on no one," she said.

"Do what is right. Be determined. Be focused, and choose your own goals.

