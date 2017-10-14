Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

We control our own fate, says Vuniwaqa

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, October 14, 2017

"WE control our own lives and our fate depends on no-one but us."

This was the message from Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa to children, parents and staff members of St Theresa College in Bemana, Sigatoka, yesterday.

She made the comment after reciting a poem by Urdu poet, Mohammed Iqbal — Make yourself strong, so strong that when God writes your fate, He asks you, tell me what do you want?

"The message in this poem is that we control our own lives and therefore our own fates depend on no one," she said.

"Do what is right. Be determined. Be focused, and choose your own goals.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)