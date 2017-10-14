Sea cucumber ban remains

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT'S decision to ban the export of sea cucumber will remain for a period of time, says Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau.

Mr Koroilavesau said the decision may be reconsidered if stakeholders convinced Government of strategies that would preserve the qoliqoli for the future generation.

With continuous reports of people using the underwater breathing apparatus despite its ban imposed last year by the Ministry of Fisheries, Mr Koroilavesau said the export ban would only remain for a longer period.

"We first banned the UBA, but we continued to receive reports of people using it to collect sea slugs such as sea cucumbers," he said.

"So, we then decided to ban the export of sea cucumbers because people use the UBA to collect these sea slugs, which is worth a lot of money.

