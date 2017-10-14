Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Saturday 14 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call to monitor companies

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, October 14, 2017

THE Provincial Youth Forum of the Fiji Islands has called on Government to impose penalties on companies that continue to defy the ban of underwater breathing apparatus (UBA).

Forum president Peni Rakanace, has pleaded with the Ministry of Fisheries to monitor local companies that supply UBA to villagers.

The plea follows a report of a Macuata youth who died after experiencing complications after a diving session in Bua last week.

"These companies continue to deliver the UBA to boys in villages to use for diving because our village boys can't afford to buy this kind of equipment," said Mr Rakanace.

"A typical example of this happened last week when a Nasea villager died after he went into coma in hospital and all this happened from diving.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Eye in sky
  2. Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'
  3. Man 'unaware' of wife's other injuries
  4. Quick action saves 2
  5. Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries
  6. Man dies in fatal accident; two hospitalised
  7. Lawyer given time
  8. '2 to 3 quakes a day'
  9. Mill to cease crushing
  10. Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  7. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)