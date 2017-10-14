Call to monitor companies

/ Front page / News

THE Provincial Youth Forum of the Fiji Islands has called on Government to impose penalties on companies that continue to defy the ban of underwater breathing apparatus (UBA).

Forum president Peni Rakanace, has pleaded with the Ministry of Fisheries to monitor local companies that supply UBA to villagers.

The plea follows a report of a Macuata youth who died after experiencing complications after a diving session in Bua last week.

"These companies continue to deliver the UBA to boys in villages to use for diving because our village boys can't afford to buy this kind of equipment," said Mr Rakanace.

"A typical example of this happened last week when a Nasea villager died after he went into coma in hospital and all this happened from diving.

