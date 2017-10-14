Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 14 October

Preparing healthy meals

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, October 14, 2017

PREPARING healthy meals for their families has become a priority for many women who were part of yesterday's Nutrition Month and Physical Activity program.

The women of various clubs from settlements were educated about the importance of cooking healthy meals at all times for their families.

Wasavulu Women's Club executive Mereani Senivonokula said the program enlightened them about issues they considered of less importance.

"We know that healthy meals are very important for our families, but most times we just cook oily food and feed our children with non-nutritious food," she said.

"After being part of this program, we realise the importance of cooking healthy food and how it can help us living healthy lives too.

