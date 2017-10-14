Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 14 October

Quick action saves 2

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, October 14, 2017

A FISHING trip turned sour for two Natewa women after their bamboo raft drifted through Saqani waters yesterday.

Fortunately, quick action by participants of a Ministry of Youth Boat Masters Licence and Restricted Class 6 workshop in Navetau Village in Saqani, saved the 80-year-old and 21-year-old women who were rescued at 2am on Thursday.

Led by police Constable Iowani Savenaca, the workshop's operations team located the two women in Saqani waters.

PC Savenaca, who was also a course participant in the village, said they found the women just in time before their rafts drifted off to open waters.

"Luckily, we had our new police boat which was presented to us by the Prime Minister's Office to use for search and rescue," he said.

