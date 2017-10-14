Fiji ranked among hazard-vulnerable countries

/ Front page / News

FIJI was placed as the 16th most vulnerable country to natural hazards in the world last year, according to the 2016 World Risk Report.

Launching the Disaster Awareness Week in Suva yesterday, Minister for Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said Fiji's ranking was largely based on the fact that the rate of natural disasters occurring on our islands was increasing.

He said between 2010 and 2016, Fiji recorded three tropical cyclones and two severe flooding events.

Ratu Inoke said this indicated that on average, Fiji encountered a disaster event on a nearly annual basis.

"It is not just the rate of extreme weather events that is increasing. The intensity of the storms is unlike anything we've seen before.

