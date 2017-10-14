Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Saturday 14 October

Pass tests, fitness 'then pay rise'

Aqela Susu
Saturday, October 14, 2017

ALL police officers will only qualify for the salary increment announced in the 2017/2018 National Budget if they pass their respective policing courses and their fitness tests and if they have zero disciplinary issues against them.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirmed this, saying it is a normal process for the disciplined force.

He made the clarification after concerns raised by some police officers that they had only received part of the increment since August.

"Yes, they have to pass their courses for their ranks and their fitness, that's normal, that's nothing new," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"They have to pass the set criteria to move up the increments.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








